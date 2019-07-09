Sebastopol man killed in Graton crash identified

ANDREW BEALE AND RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2019, 8:15AM
A Sebastopol man died early Tuesday after his pickup crashed into a tree along a Graton roadway, authorities said.

The driver was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office as Reed Killian, 67. He was traveling alone when he crashed just after 7 a.m. on Oak Grove Avenue, west of Highway 116, the CHP said.

His 1989 Toyota pickup ran off the north side of the road and hit a tree. The CHP said Killian, who died at the crash site, wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and his pickup didn’t have air bags, CHP said.

Killian’s ex-wife, Celia Peterson, said he is survived by three adult children and three grandchildren.

Killian had worked for Allied Builders for most of his career, Peterson said.

“He was a dedicated family man. He was a solid, dependable, hard worker,” she said. “He was just a good man.”

