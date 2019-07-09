Body of missing American scientist found on Greek island of Crete

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 9, 2019, 8:03AM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BERLIN — Police have recovered a woman's body on the Greek island of Crete they think belonged to an American scientist who was reported missing while attending a conference.

Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, was last seen July 2. Colleagues at the conference said they believed Eaton had gone for a run near the port of Chania.

Police say the body found Monday was in a cave near the port. Homicide detectives from Athens were traveling to Crete to lead an investigation.

While the body hasn't been identified, the German institute on Tuesday expressed "enormous sadness and regret" over Eaton's death.

It said the biologist from Oakland, California "was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete, as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all."

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine