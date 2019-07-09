California lawmakers approve police shootings restrictions

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 9, 2019, 8:27AM
Updated 10 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers have sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a measure setting new standards for when police can open fire.

It would allow police to use deadly force only when it is necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious injury to officers or bystanders.

Amendments in May removed what had been strong opposition from law enforcement organizations. Senators approved the measure Monday on a 34-3 vote.

It previously cleared the Assembly 67-0.

The legislation was prompted by public anger over fatal shootings by police, including the killing of unarmed vandalism suspect Stephon Clark in Sacramento last year.

Supporters say that it will impose some of the nation's most sweeping rules when combined with a related measure on officer training.

___

The bills are AB392 and SB230.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine