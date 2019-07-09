California to pay $37 million to worker paralyzed in Highway 101 crash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 9, 2019, 8:57AM
Updated 12 hours ago

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation will pay $37 million to settle a lawsuit by a construction worker left paralyzed when he was struck by a motorist while on a highway job site.

The Sacramento Bee reports Monday that Caltrans decided to settle with lawyers representing Kyle Anderson — after the department appealed a jury decision two years ago awarding Anderson $57 million.

Anderson was 20 at the time of the 2011 crash along Highway 101 in Eureka. He was working for All Phase Excavating on a Caltrans wiring project when a driver crossed onto the shoulder and hit him.

Anderson is completely paralyzed. His lawyers say the settlement will pay for new technology that will allow him to communicate through eye movements.

