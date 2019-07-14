Gaye LeBaron: Play based on a Steinbeck classic calls up memories of Sonoma County’s Dust Bowl past

The Greeks had it right. If you want to start a discussion about what history means in today’s world, write a play about it, have a chorus to walk up and down offering background, add myth for spice and let ‘er rip.

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which is much more than Shakespeare, has been purposefully doing just that in recent years. A commitment to support new plays that explore some aspect of America’s past (often in partnership with other theater groups or foundations) has offered premiere performances of such successes as “All the Way,” the LBJ play that won a Tony on Broadway, or “Roe,” on the matter of abortion rights, or Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat” about what happens to Rust Belt residents when the factory shuts down.

These are the dramas that those of us who are Ashland “regulars” come home talking about. So I’ve come home to talk about this year’s premiere. It may not be the runaway success that “All the Way” was. That remains to be seen.

This year’s entry in this history-drama derby is “Mother Road” by Octavio Solis, a familiar name in the OSF playwright list. The title is from “The Grapes of Wrath,” part of author John Steinbeck’s lyrical description of Highway 66, the 1930s “escape route” from the devastation of the Dust Bowl. To Steinbeck’s fictional Joad family it was “the mother road, the road of flight.“

Solis’ cast of characters are bound for Oklahoma, but the old truck on center stage turned me around and took me directly to Camp Windsor, a place that exists only in bits and pieces now. The flagpole still stands (although someone has shot the ball off the top); there are visible foundations, if you know where to look, and a small building that was once a washhouse. That’s what remains of a place that was very important for two unrelated reasons before and during World War II.

There is a small street off Windsor River Road named Old Camp Lane that marks the eastern boundary of Camp Windsor, which was built as a migrant labor camp by the Farm Security Administration before the war and converted to a German prisoner-of-war-camp in 1944.

The FSA’s Camp Windsor was the last stop on that “Mother Road” for about a thousand families, just a sliver of the 350,000 forced out of their homes in Oklahoma, northern Texas, Arkansas and Missouri by the economic and natural disasters written large by historians as the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. They came to California in the 1930s and early ’40s, comprising a land migration that exceeded the Gold Rush of 1849.

Several times in the last 40 years I have been privileged to talk with people who traveled that “mother road.” Their memories were recorded in a book on the history of Santa Rosa and its county, and left me with a clearer understanding of the Dust Bowl migrants.

They arrived in Sonoma County, in cars that literally came apart on the journey and were patched together with determination and baling wire. Some had to borrow $2 to buy gas and a ferry ticket to cross the bay. They were road-weary, looking to stop and stay awhile. And the word was out that there were jobs in the hop yards and the orchards.