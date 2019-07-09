Trustees consider new name for Dixie School District in Marin County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 9, 2019, 2:09PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — Trustees for the Dixie School District in the California city of San Rafael will consider a new name for the 150-year-old district after critics linked it to the Confederacy and slavery.

Trustees will vote Tuesday to change the name of the San Francisco Bay Area district to one of three possibilities: Laurel Creek, Creekside or Kenne school district.

They'll also choose a new name for the district's only elementary school, from Dixie Elementary to Big Rock, Lucas Valley or Creekside.

The name-change issue has pitted parents against each other for months and generated heated debate in San Rafael, an overwhelmingly white city of 59,000 people.

Some insisted the Dixie name is racially insensitive, while others complained the change was political correctness run amok. The board approved the change in April.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine