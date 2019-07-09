Trump to order overhaul of organ transplant, kidney dialysis systems

President Donald Trump will order a broad overhaul of the nation's organ transplant and kidney dialysis systems Wednesday in an executive order designed to prolong lives and save the government billions of dollars, according to people familiar with the plan.

Trump will outline proposals to keep people with kidney disease off dialysis longer and make treatment less expensive; encourage more live donation of kidneys and livers; and force the 58 nonprofits that collect transplant organs to improve their performance, people briefed on the plan said. He also will try to reduce discards of less-than-perfect organs by transplant surgeons.

In all, the government believes it can make 17,000 more kidneys and 11,000 more hearts, livers, lungs and other organs available for transplant every year, as well as save money for Medicare and Medicaid, which cover much of the cost of dialysis and transplantation. The United States has a severe shortage of transplant organs. More than 113,000 people are waiting for them; most need kidneys.

"These are all good ideas. I'm impressed, very impressed," said Tommy Thompson, who worked to boost organ donation when he was secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush. "They are finally modernizing organ procurement."

The executive order the president is expected to unveil Wednesday, first reported by Politico, is one of a series of health care initiatives Trump is announcing in the runup to the 2020 presidential election.

Kidney dialysis is a grueling regimen endured by about 510,000 of the 726,000 people who suffer from end stage kidney disease, according to the National Kidney Foundation. In the United States, most people receive hemodialysis, a treatment that requires a device to filter waste and toxins from their blood . Most receive it in clinics or private facilities that serve dozens of people each day.

Average life expectancy for a person on dialysis is five to 10 years, though some live much longer.

A less expensive option is peritoneal dialysis, a treatment that uses a fluid infused through a catheter implanted in the abdomen, often while the patient sleeps . The process is used only by a small percentage of U.S. kidney patients.

Trump will order Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to test payment models that encourage doctors to treat kidney patients earlier, in an effort to delay or prevent kidney failure. That would cut the rate of hospitalizations and dialysis and encourage home dialysis.

Currently, the U.S. system creates incentives for clinic-based hemodialysis. Two companies, Fresenius Medical Care and DaVita, dominate the lucrative market. Physicians generally are reimbursed at higher rates for care of dialysis patients than for treatment of patients with kidney disease who don't yet need dialysis. And Americans are not accustomed to taking care of themselves at home, something health care providers often discourage.

Chris Meekins, a research analyst at Raymond James, said a shift toward home dialysis would hit both companies, but hurt DaVita more because the company has not made as large an investment in that field.

Meekins said he didn't expect to see new rules begin to have an impact for at least a year.

In a statement, Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America, said the company is "committed to working to achieve the broader goals of expanding access to home dialysis, transplantation and new models of value based care for chronic kidney disease."