Police: Petaluma man pointed shotgun at girlfriend during argument

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2019, 10:03PM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Police arrested a Petaluma man after his girlfriend said he pointed a shotgun at her during an argument on July Fourth, leading to a struggle over the gun that left the woman with visible injuries.

Mark James Wilson, 46, started arguing with his girlfriend at their home on the 100 block of Maria Drive after returning from a party, police said. During the argument, he grabbed a shotgun from his room and pointed it at her, the woman told police. The two wrestled over the shotgun, and Wilson eventually took the gun and put it back in his room.

Following the altercation, the woman called police at around 10:30 p.m. and she and Wilson’s mother, who had been in the house during the incident, met them outside, police said. Police waited until Wilson left the home the next morning and then pulled him over in a traffic stop and arrested him.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, police said. Jail records showed he was no longer in custody Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine