Police: Petaluma man pointed shotgun at girlfriend during argument

Police arrested a Petaluma man after his girlfriend said he pointed a shotgun at her during an argument on July Fourth, leading to a struggle over the gun that left the woman with visible injuries.

Mark James Wilson, 46, started arguing with his girlfriend at their home on the 100 block of Maria Drive after returning from a party, police said. During the argument, he grabbed a shotgun from his room and pointed it at her, the woman told police. The two wrestled over the shotgun, and Wilson eventually took the gun and put it back in his room.

Following the altercation, the woman called police at around 10:30 p.m. and she and Wilson’s mother, who had been in the house during the incident, met them outside, police said. Police waited until Wilson left the home the next morning and then pulled him over in a traffic stop and arrested him.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, police said. Jail records showed he was no longer in custody Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.