Pedestrian killed in Fort Bragg crash ID’d

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2019, 7:35PM

The Mendocino County Coroner’s Office Tuesday released the name of a pedestrian killed crossing Highway 1 Sunday.

Aaron Kules, 46, of Fort Bragg, was killed by a pickup truck early Sunday morning while crossing the highway on foot near Ocean Drive, south of Fort Bragg. The driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old man also from Fort Bragg, wasn’t injured in the crash, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

