Pedestrian killed in Fort Bragg crash ID’d

The Mendocino County Coroner’s Office Tuesday released the name of a pedestrian killed crossing Highway 1 Sunday.

Aaron Kules, 46, of Fort Bragg, was killed by a pickup truck early Sunday morning while crossing the highway on foot near Ocean Drive, south of Fort Bragg. The driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old man also from Fort Bragg, wasn’t injured in the crash, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Tuesday.

