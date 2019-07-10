Pedestrian struck, killed by SMART train near Santa Rosa identified

For information on Sonoma County support groups, call 707-527-6655 or go to namisonomacounty.org

June 28, 2019: Gary Raymond Danning, 66, of Santa Rosa, rode his bicycle into the path of a train crossing Golf Course Drive near Commerce Boulevard. He had a hood on and his head down, and may have been wearing headphones. Although the investigation is ongoing, officials believe his death was accidental.

Jan. 31, 2018: Marion Harrison, 64, of Santa Rosa was standing on the tracks when she was struck and killed by a train near Hearn Avenue. Her death was ruled a suicide. Aug. 13, 2018: Marcia Eleanor Fisher, 72, was hit by a SMART train at the Hamilton Station in Novato. Her death was ruled a suicide. Aug. 30, 2018: Joseph De Frates, 29, was wearing headphones and looking down when he walked into the path of a northbound train on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park. His death was ruled an accident. Nov. 16, 2018: Michael Rosenberg, 68, died in an early-morning crash when he was hit by a southbound train near the Hearn Avenue pedestrian crossing. Authorities said he had his back to the train and did not respond to the engineer’s horn, leading officials to rule his death a suicide. June 27, 2019: Jimmie Joy Qualls, 30, went under lowered gates on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park in an apparent attempt to beat a northbound train. Although the investigation is ongoing, officials believe her death was accidental.

Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed by a SMART train as it was heading to Santa Rosa Tuesday night, the third death on the rail system in less than two weeks.

Keith Marcum, 68, of Rohnert Park, was struck around 9:30 p.m. in an apparent suicide, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The train’s video showed the man lay on the tracks moments before the train approached, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train was traveling north when the engineer spotted the man on the tracks about 1,000 feet south of the Scenic Avenue crossing, said Jennifer McGill, SMART chief of police.

Passengers were immediately taken off the train and transferred to their destinations, McGill said. It’s unclear how many people were on the train.

“From our perspective at this time the man was intentionally trying to get hit,” McGill said. “This is another case of someone having a clear intention of taking their own life.”

Marcum for 30 years operated an in-home care facility for mentally and physically disabled adults and children at his Brenda Way home in Rohnert Park. In May, he was arrested by Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers after three people accused him of sexual and physical abuse that spanned several years.

Rohnert Park police said an investigation was launched after the first victim, a former patient at the home, came forward to police in April, accusing Marcum of repeated sexual and physical abuse that started around 10 years ago. Two additional people reported similar claims to police following Marcum’s arrest.

During their investigation over the past two months, police determined Marcum’s certifications as a clinical psychologist were fraudulent, said Sgt. Keith Astley, lead officer on the case.

Marcum also claimed to have had multiple degrees from the University of Colorado that included doctorates in clinical psychology and neurophysiology, and master’s degrees in educational psychology and cognitive psychology, Astley said.

“We never found any documentation supporting those degrees Marcum claimed to have obtained,” he said.

Prosecutors had filed 14 felony charges against Marcum in May based on witness interviews, police said. Court records show they included counts of sodomy, forced lewd acts on a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child and possessing child porn.

Marcum was released from jail after posting a $765,000 bond. The three patients living at his facility were removed at the time of his arrest after police conducted a search of his home and uncovered 600 images of child pornography, Astley said.

The case will be suspended, following Marcum’s death, said Aaron Johnson, deputy chief at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. However, he said, any additional victims that come forward will be connected to necessary services.

“There are two sides of it — you want the justice for the victims but you also want to make sure that they now get the services and support they need,” Johnson said. “It is hard because this individual (Marcum) isn’t going to go through the judicial process.”

Marcum’s death marks the fourth apparent suicide since the rail system began operating nearly two years ago. It’s the seventh death, and the ninth train collision overall.

“No amount of public education, safety enforcement, trespassing signs or suicide prevention efforts can stop someone from doing this,” McGill said.

“Evidence from video of the SMART train clearly shows the man was lying on the tracks,” Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

At least four signs are posted along the train tracks with information about suicide prevention and trespassing, including near where the man was hit, McGill said. The crossing had no pedestrian arms.

All trains were running on a normal schedule Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

