Tourist run over in San Francisco after car break-in

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 10, 2019, 11:09AM
Updated 5 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Police say they are searching for two suspects accused of running over an Oregon tourist who was taking their photograph after catching them breaking into a car in the parking lot of a San Francisco museum.

KTVU-TV reports the victim , his son and the car's owner were in the Legion of Honor parking lot when he saw the suspects break the driver's side window and begin burglarizing it.

Police say the man started taking their photographs and that after the suspects burglarized a second vehicle they noticed the man, got back into their car and ran him over.

Official say the victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he remains in stable condition with a broken collar bone and traumatic head injuries.

Information from: KTVU-TV.

