Tell us: How did you choose your kids' school district in Sonoma County?

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 10, 2019, 3:39PM
Sonoma County has 40 public school districts, a substantially higher number than many other counties in California.

We want to know how you chose your kids’ school district for possible inclusion in an upcoming story.

What school district do your children attend? Do they switch districts when they enter high school? If yes, how does it affect their studies?

Contact education reporter Susan Minichiello at susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5216.

