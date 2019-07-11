Vintage photos show 100 years of swimwear in Sonoma County

With temperatures expected into the 90s this weekend, lots of Sonoma County residents may be heading to the Russian River and local pools to beat the heat. These days, beach-goers favor bikinis and swim trunks, but way back when swimming ensembles were much less revealing.

In the 1870s, women wore a floppy bonnet and belted dress over pair of long bloomers. Men donned a fitted pair of striped long-johns that came down to their knees.

After the turn of the 18th century, hemlines came up and outfits slowly became more suited for swimming. By the roaring twenties, both men and women were wearing a fitted suit full piece suit with a top and a modest pair of shorts.

In the 1930s women began to wear two-piece suits and men stopped wearing fitted tanks. In 1946, the first bikini hit the scene when French designer Louis Reard created a suit with fully exposed mid-section and triangular shaped bottoms for achieving the perfect summer tan.

These days options abound for swimwear from more modest sun-protecting sleeves and shorts to string bikinis.

Click through our gallery above to see what Sonoma County residents were wearing at local rivers and beaches way back when.