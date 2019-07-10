Military officer accuses Air Force general of sexual misconduct

WASHINGTON — A senior military officer has accused the Air Force general tapped to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of sexual misconduct, potentially jeopardizing his nomination. Members of Congress have raised questions about the allegations and the military investigation that found insufficient evidence to charge him.

The officer tells The Associated Press that Gen. John Hyten subjected her to a series of unwanted sexual advances by kissing, hugging and rubbing up against her during 2017 while she was one of his aides. She says he tried to derail her military career after she rebuffed him.

The AP routinely does not name victims of sexual assault.

The Air Force investigated the woman's allegations, and found there was insufficient evidence to charge the general or recommend punishment.