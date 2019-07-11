Inmate suspected of attacking two deputies at Sonoma County Jail

A Sonoma County Jail inmate attacked two correctional deputies on Wednesday with a homemade weapon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Seeman, 27, made a weapon out of a toothbrush, which he filed to a sharp point, authorities said. When deputies were conducting routine cell inspections around 10 a.m., officers said Seeman lunged forward and attempted to stab one deputy in the neck.

A second deputy helped pin down Seeman and knocked the weapon from his hand. Deputies subdued Seeman and he was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be treated for bruising and later released.

Seeman was arrested last year on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and false imprisonment, among a list of other offenses, after attacking a 22-year-old barista who worked at Roasters Espresso Bar in Forestville.

Now Seeman was booked on additional counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer with violence and the manufacture of a weapon by an inmate. He is being held in jail without bail.

