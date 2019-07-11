12 babies born to Redding firefighters in the year after Carr fire

In the Carr fire’s aftermath, the Redding Fire Department added a dozen future recruits to its roster.

Firefighters and their wives welcomed 12 babies — including three sets of twins — into their families this year, according to KRCR.

The group recently posted a photo of the nine mothers and their children on Facebook.

"Your #reddingfirefighters #firewives got together today for an epic photoshoot of all the new babies," the post said. "It was another great time to honor their hard work, dedication, and love on the homefront."

The small fire department was on the front lines of the Carr fire, which destroyed 1,000 homes and killed eight people in 2018. Six of the firefighters’ wives were pregnant while their husbands fought the flames, KRCR reported.

"We actually communicated day and night, 24/7," Kimberly Hanlon, one of the fire wives, told the TV station. "It was a hard time especially being pregnant everyone, you know, trying to get together and help each other."

They now consider each other one giant family, she said.

"We are going to have a lot of play dates and a lot of kids and probably tantrums and good times together," she told KRCR.