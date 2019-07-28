Former logging hub offers comfort food, scenic views and zip lining adventures

In the late 19th century, the last stop west on the narrow-gauge North Pacific Coast Railroad was the village of Occidental, isolated high in dense redwood forests.

In its logging heyday, lumber from six sawmills was trundled down the rails to Sausalito and ferried across the bay to San Francisco. Vacationers rode the train back up to the Russian River resorts and Occidental to bask in the sunshine and relax in small hotels, away from the city’s summer fogs.

An 1890s account described Occidental as a “well-built” town with “a neat depot, two shoemaker shops, four hotels, a winery, warehouses and … commodious dwellings.”

Today, its two-block main street is lined with original and recreated buildings from that era, housing Italian restaurants and cafes, art galleries and curio shops.

Site of the old train depot, Howard Station Cafe is where locals and tourists chow down on comfort food like biscuits and gravy, and ice cream parlor treats, along with sophisticated choices like grilled portobellos and tempeh Reubens. The cafe also offers a Fido-friendly menu, too, and a walk-up, takeout window.

Two pasta palaces continue to draw families to Occidental for bountiful Italian dinners, as they have for many decades. The Union Hotel Restaurant and Cafe served as a boarding house and saloon for railroad workers in the 1880s but now holds forth as a traditional Italian eatery, bakery cafe, watering hole and pizzeria, complete with red-checkered tablecloths and a wisteria-draped garden patio.

Made from scratch with family recipes passed down to four generations, legendary Nonni’s ravioli and pollo alla cacciatore are on the voluminous menu at Negri’s Italian Dinners & Joe’s Bar. A generous bar menu offers bruschetta, charcuterie, pizza, and more trattoria-style favorites.

Arts Alive in Occidental

A thriving colony of artists and craftspeople is headquartered at Occidental Center for the Arts, a gallery and performance venue where changing exhibitions and more than forty musical events and festivals are held each year. Each April, it sponsors the annual Fool’s Day Parade, a chance for Occidental denizens to dress up, act silly and carouse through town to the center for music, food and high jinks.

On July 27 and 28, the center hosts the Prasada Festival, celebrating “kirtan” classical Indian dance and traditional bhakti arts.

A half-mile south on Main Street, local artists are well represented at Hand Goods, a rambling emporium and gallery of art and crafts from pottery, jewelry and sculptures to textiles, prints, toys and clothing, most locally made. Shoppers also can discover along the street an herb shop, a luminous glassworks gallery and the Boho Bungalow, full of treasures from estate sales and local creators.

Occidental Area Wineries

Sponsored by the West Sonoma Coast Vintners, the annual West of West Festival will showcase on Aug. 17 at the Occidental Center for the Arts the legendary cool-climate varietals for which the region is famous, in particular, pinot noir, chardonnay and syrah. Oenophiles in the know purchase VIP tickets to arrive an hour early for tasting of library wines, before the crowd arrives at 4 p.m.

Although vineyards surround Occidental, few tasting rooms are nearby.

Winemaker and owner of Bohème Wines, Kurt Beitler operates the only tasting room in town, the Cellar Door on Main Street.