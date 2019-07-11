Monthlong narcotics investigation ends in arrest of Santa Rosa man

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 11, 2019, 1:35PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A monthlong investigation into a suspected narcotics trafficking operation in Santa Rosa ended Wednesday in one arrest and the confiscation of cocaine, ecstasy pills and firearms, police said.

Jureath Som, 28, was arrested after a search of his Northcoast Street apartment uncovered 11 ounces of cocaine, 152 ecstasy pills, several opiate pills, loaded firearm magazines and ammunition, Santa Rosa police said. Officers said they also found digital scales and packaging material associated with narcotic sales in the home. as well as $2,000 in cash in Som’s possession.

Som was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale of cocaine, ecstasy, prescription opiates and possession of ammunition, a felony. Jail records show he was no longer in custody Thursday.

Police launched last month the narcotic trafficking investigation, which is ongoing.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

