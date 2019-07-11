Body recovered in Grand Canyon believed to be missing Healdsburg man

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 11, 2019, 1:17PM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities say a body has been recovered from the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park and it's believed to be that of a Healdsburg man reported missing from a commercial river trip last month.

Park rangers say the body was recovered Wednesday below Lava Falls, transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office for positive identification.

Based on evidence found with the body, park officials say the body appears to be that of 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg.

Schwab was last seen on June 28 after a sightseeing day hike at National Canyon on the Colorado River.

The National Park Service conducted a multi-day search and rescue operation and is investigating the incident.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine