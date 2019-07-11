Education Secretary Betsy DeVos sued over public service loan forgiveness program

The American Federation of Teachers, one of the country's biggest teachers unions, sued Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday alleging gross mismanagement of a loan forgiveness program for public servants.

"This program was not supposed to be negotiable or debatable. It is a right under law. It shouldn't be a crap shoot, but under Betsy DeVos, that is exactly what it's become," American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said on a call with reporters.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has become a lightning rod for controversy. It encourages federal student loan borrowers to work in the public sector with the promise of canceling the balance of their debt after 10 years of on-time payments. But participants say the companies the Education Department uses to service loans have led borrowers to believe they were making qualifying payments when they were not, processed payments incorrectly or botched paperwork.

Those mistakes could lead to additional years of payments or rejected applications. The allegations are at the heart of the case filed by the teachers union and a spate of lawsuits against Navient, FedLoan Servicing and other servicing companies. The teachers union previously sued Navient over the loan forgiveness program. The company and other servicers facing litigation in connection with the program have denied wrongdoing.

Thursday's lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, claims the Education Department ignored borrower complaints about loan servicers providing inaccurate information and making administrative mistakes. The alleged mismanagement of the loan forgiveness program violates federal law and the Constitution, according to the lawsuit.

Several public school teachers, a federal worker and a nonprofit employee who have been denied forgiveness joined the union in taking legal action. The workers are seeking cancellation of their loans, while the union is asking the court to order the Education Department to create a robust appeals process and a system to identify and account for servicing errors.

Education Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said the agency "doesn't comment on pending litigation, but I would point out, that the Department is faithfully administering the complex program Congress passed."

Lawmakers created the loan forgiveness program in 2007 during President George W. Bush's administration to entice college graduates to go into teaching, law enforcement and other public service jobs.

The rules are complex. They require borrowers to have loans made directly by the federal government, but until 2010 most federal loans were originated by private lenders. Applicants must also be enrolled in certain repayment plans - primarily those that cap monthly loan payments to a percentage of borrowers' income. But most of those plans emerged only in recent years.

A recent Government Accountability Office audit said the Education Department never provided a written instruction manual to the company managing the program, FedLoan. The company has had to interpret guidance that was contradictory or poorly explained, according to the audit. Investigators said poor communication between FedLoan and other servicing companies about borrowers' accounts results in miscounting payments eligible for the program.

Fault lines in the program became evident last year as scores of applications for forgiveness were rejected, which higher education experts said signals confusion about the terms and reflects poor management of the program.

As of March, more than 73,500 federal student loan borrowers had turned in nearly 86,006 applications to have their loans canceled under Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Only 864 of those applications have been approved, and just 518 people have received debt forgiveness to the tune of $30 million in total, according to the Education Department.