Love of the Land draws large crowd to Sonoma County Farm Bureau party

Bountiful, it was.

When a large crowd of Sonoma County people who work in agriculture — or appreciate those who do — gathered Thursday alongside Russian River vineyards, there was no shortage of food, drink, neighborliness or generosity.

The occasion at the private park created by late ag champions Richard and Saralee Kunde was Love of the Land, the feast and showcase of local foods, wines and more by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

It started off with guests meandering from booth to booth beneath the woods of Richard’s Grove on Slusser Road. There was much to taste and sip, all accompanied by the music of Court ‘n Disaster.

At dinner time, everyone headed for buffet tables heaped with grilled temptations, salads and breads.

The highlight of a stage program was the presentation of Farm Bureau awards to several stars of local agriculture.

Sonoma Valley grape grower and water expert Tito Sasaki was inducted into the Farm Bureau Hall of Fame.

The Sanchiettis, who’ve farmed land between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol for a century, accepted honors as Farm Family of the Year.

The Farm Bureau’s Luther Burbank Conservation Award went to west Santa Rosa dairyman Doug Beretta and his clan.

And Western Farm Center, the ranch and feed store founded in 1967 by brothers Larry and Lou Bertoli, was feted as the 2019 Friend of the Farm Bureau.