Three convicted of murder in 2017 Porter Creek Road killing

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 11, 2019, 10:07PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Three family members were found guilty of murder by a judge after pleading guilty or no-contest to killing a man on Porter Creek Road in 2017.

Rene Espinoza Jr., 22, Maria Guadalupe Torres, 42, and Rene Espinoza Martinez, 42, all of Clearlake, entered their pleas Thursday, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.

The trio killed Antonio Botello Arreola after he entered into a romantic relationship with Torres, who is married to Martinez, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Torres and Arreola drove to a remote part of Porter Creek Road, where she had Arreola stop the van, at which point Espinoza and Martinez pulled up, prosecutors said. They said Espinoza shot Arreola multiple times before the three threw rocks at him as he tried to run away.

Espinoza Jr. then stabbed Arreola several times, prosecutors said.

Espinoza was convicted of first-degree murder and using a firearm resulting in the death of the victim, and he will receive a sentence of 50 years to life, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Torres was convicted of first-degree murder and will receive 25 years to life. Martinez was convicted of second-degree murder and will receive 15 years to life, prosecutors said.

The trio will be formally sentenced on Sept. 26.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205.

