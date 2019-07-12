Population of Paradise down 90% after Camp fire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 12, 2019, 8:47AM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — New figures released by California Gov. Gavin Newsom show the town of Paradise has lost over 90% of its population since a wildfire killed 85 people last year.

A door-to-door survey in April counted 2,034 residents, down from previously released state figures that showed the population had declined to nearly 4,600 as of Jan. 1.

The 2010 census estimated 26,800 people lived in the town in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The November fire destroyed much of Paradise and neighboring communities, becoming the nation's deadliest wildfire in nearly a century.

Rebuilding has recently begun. The first permits to rebuild two of the 11,000 homes destroyed were issued in March.

Newsom certified Paradise as a rural area Thursday, making it eligible for loans, grants and assistance under federally funded rural development programs.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine