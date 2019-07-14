Sonoma County residents grapple with fire-defense rules in wake of report showing poor compliance rates

How to dispose of yard waste

So you’ve taken up Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore’s challenge of personal responsibility and trimmed your yard. Now you’ve got a pile of stuff that would make for an excellent bonfire. The county’s free wood chipping program is nearing a queue of 200, and the Petaluma dump isn’t accepting yard waste. So how do you get rid of it? Here, in no official order, are 17 other options, some of which will pick up the waste for you:

Annapolis Transfer Station

3549 Annapolis Rd., Annapolis

Wednesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 707-886-5204

.

Guerneville Transfer Station

13450 Pocket Canyon Drive/Highway 116, Guerneville

Monday-Tuesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 707-869-3878

.

Healdsburg Transfer Station

166 Alexander Valley Rd., Healdsburg

Disposal

Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 707-433-5631

.

Sonoma Transfer Station

4376 Stage Gulch Rd., Sonoma

Disposal & Recycling

Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 707-996-6597

.

*Above sites are closed Sundays, New Years Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. They don’t accept garbage, plastic bags, poison oak, cactus, palm fronds, pampas grass or bamboo, cooking oil and liquid waste, Sudden Oak Death-infested material, dirt or rocks, sod, animal waste, barbecue ashes, tree stumps 18 inches or more in diameter or cardboard.

.

Ecohaul

Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 800-326-4285

1-800-GOT-JUNK?

24-hour, (800) 468-5865

.

AC Hauling

By appointment, 707-824-0640

.

Daniel O. Davis, Inc.

1051 Todd Road, Santa Rosa

By account only, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 707-585-1903

.

Global Materials Recovery Services

3899 Santa Rosa Ave.

Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 707-585-8246

.

Grab N’ Grow Soil Products

2759 Llano Road, Santa Rosa

Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (fall/winter), 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (spring/summer), 707-575-7275

.

Industrial Carting

3911 Santa Rosa Ave.

Daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 707-585-0511 or 707-585-8246

.

Jerry Krahne’s Hauling

Forestville, by appointment, 707-206-1521

.

Pacific Sanitation

590 Caletti Ave., Windsor

Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 877-698-8473

.

Perez Pallet Recycle

509 Caletti Ave., Windsor

Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 8-11 a.m., 707-843-6462

.

Recology

3400 Standish Ave.

Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 800-243-0291

.

Sonoma Garbage Collectors

Sonoma Valley only

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 707-996-7555

.

Sonoma Pacific Co.

1180 Fremont Drive, Sonoma

Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 707-938-2877

Terry Whitman remembers waking up at 1 a.m. Oct. 9, 2017, urging residents from eight buildings on property he manages near Kenwood to evacuate. The Nuns fire had started the night before, over the hill from the Warm Springs Road property he’s called home since 1991.

So when Whitman met up with a couple of Kenwood Fire Protection District firefighters for a property inspection Friday morning, he wasn’t too disagreeable. They were looking for easy tinder for fires, including long grass, overgrown trees and other vegetation too close to buildings. This will all dry out in the coming months.

He needed to trim a tree back from one building.

“Sure thing.”

Grasses around another needed to find their way to a trash can.

“Yep. I’ve got a long list,” Whitman told Kenwood Fire Capt. Scott Meyer and Japen Soto, an engineer with the department.

In the rare cases when Meyer and Soto actually see property managers or owners during inspections required by year-old Sonoma County Ordinance 13A, that’s usually how it goes, Meyer said after the inspection.

“A lot of us are on the same page because we all went through the October fires,” Meyer said.

But they also usually find something wrong, a fact that came into sharp focus Tuesday when Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore called out property owners — half of which had failed inspections since those inspections began last month.

Gore said he was “pissed” at the size of the problem and he had strong words for property owners who were failing to take care of their properties.

On Friday, Gore said his theatrics were premeditated, designed to rile people up, or at least wake them up.

“That wasn’t an emotional reaction; that was an intentional wakeup call — an intentional charge to try to get people’s attention,” Gore said. “I’m OK with pissing people off as long as it wakes up others.”

There is a sense, at least among some residents, that the hurdles to compliance are still too high. In the wake of Gore’s remarks, rural property owners have responded with a litany of complaints: They did not receive enough notice before the inspections. Cleanup is cost-prohibitive for regular residents. The wet spring has caused more work. The Central Disposal Site in Petaluma isn’t taking yard waste. The county isn’t removing grass and brush on its own land. A county program that offers free woodchipping service has a 180-person wait list.

Even the agreeable Whitman quietly admitted that some of the rules strayed into over-reach territory, including the idea that he should mow 30 feet into his neighbor’s property, or have one tenant get rid of her lush landscaping near the front porch. But with compliance mandatory, Whitman said he’ll get it done, even if he did joke that he may need the firefighters back to help him in case of a heart attack.

Bob Littell, who lives in Healdsburg, said he’s not sure the ordinance goes far enough. Early this week, a fire inspector visited the Littells’ property at their request.

He said there are more than 50 dead trees, some nearing 100 feet tall, on adjoining properties. Because they’re outside the 30-foot buffer around homes, property owners aren’t required to do anything about them. The danger is obvious, Littell said.

“I am amazed that the county has not required fuel and dead tree clearing after the devastating loss endured by so many,” Littell said via email.

As for the complaints, Gore, again, doesn’t have much patience.

Gore said notice of the fire safety rules and coming inspections went out to all county property owners via the mail with property taxes, and reiterated what he said at Tuesday’s meeting regarding the county woodchipping program: It’s meant to be supplemental, and residents are responsible for their own properties.

Williams, the fire marshal, agrees, although he said he’s working to add a second chipper to the operation by the end of July. Still, Williams said telling inspectors “I’m in the county’s chipper queue” won’t be a valid excuse for property owners found to be in violation of 13A.

And when Sonoma County residents call Gore and the county hypocrites for failing to clear combustible material from county land? Well, he agrees, even if he offers this:

“The reality is this county is 95% privately owned,” Gore said. “The reason the Tubbs fire burned and spread was not county right of ways. If people are pointing at us, keep coming at us — tell us where to work.”

After the Board of Supervisors meeting, Gore reached out to Geyserville Fire Chief Marshall Turberville, asking the chief to inspect his property. As it turns out, Gore’s property wasn’t perfect. He has a woodpile too close to the house, a matter he planned to deal with this weekend.

“I’m not just an elected official, I’m your neighbor,” Gore said. “The intent was not to cast blame on people who are paying attention. It was for people who are asleep at the wheel, people who talk about private property rights without talking about private responsibility.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

