Sonoma County residents grapple with fire-defense rules in wake of report showing poor compliance rates

*Above sites are closed Sundays, New Years Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. They don’t accept garbage, plastic bags, poison oak, cactus, palm fronds, pampas grass or bamboo, cooking oil and liquid waste, Sudden Oak Death-infested material, dirt or rocks, sod, animal waste, barbecue ashes, tree stumps 18 inches or more in diameter or cardboard.

So you’ve taken up Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore’s challenge of personal responsibility and trimmed your yard. Now you’ve got a pile of stuff that would make for an excellent bonfire. The county’s free wood chipping program is nearing a queue of 200, and the Petaluma dump isn’t accepting yard waste. So how do you get rid of it? Here, in no official order, are 17 other options, some of which will pick up the waste for you:

Terry Whitman remembers waking up at 1 a.m. Oct. 9, 2017, urging residents from eight buildings on property he manages near Kenwood to evacuate. The Nuns fire had started the night before, over the hill from the Warm Springs Road property he’s called home since 1991.

So when Whitman met up with a couple of Kenwood Fire Protection District firefighters for a property inspection Friday morning, he wasn’t too disagreeable. They were looking for easy tinder for fires, including long grass, overgrown trees and other vegetation too close to buildings. This will all dry out in the coming months.

He needed to trim a tree back from one building.

“Sure thing.”

Grasses around another needed to find their way to a trash can.

“Yep. I’ve got a long list,” Whitman told Kenwood Fire Capt. Scott Meyer and Japen Soto, an engineer with the department.

In the rare cases when Meyer and Soto actually see property managers or owners during inspections required by year-old Sonoma County Ordinance 13A, that’s usually how it goes, Meyer said after the inspection.

“A lot of us are on the same page because we all went through the October fires,” Meyer said.

But they also usually find something wrong, a fact that came into sharp focus Tuesday when Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore called out property owners — half of which had failed inspections since those inspections began last month.

Gore said he was “pissed” at the size of the problem and he had strong words for property owners who were failing to take care of their properties.

On Friday, Gore said his theatrics were premeditated, designed to rile people up, or at least wake them up.

“That wasn’t an emotional reaction; that was an intentional wakeup call — an intentional charge to try to get people’s attention,” Gore said. “I’m OK with pissing people off as long as it wakes up others.”

There is a sense, at least among some residents, that the hurdles to compliance are still too high. In the wake of Gore’s remarks, rural property owners have responded with a litany of complaints: They did not receive enough notice before the inspections. Cleanup is cost-prohibitive for regular residents. The wet spring has caused more work. The Central Disposal Site in Petaluma isn’t taking yard waste. The county isn’t removing grass and brush on its own land. A county program that offers free woodchipping service has a 180-person wait list.

Even the agreeable Whitman quietly admitted that some of the rules strayed into over-reach territory, including the idea that he should mow 30 feet into his neighbor’s property, or have one tenant get rid of her lush landscaping near the front porch. But with compliance mandatory, Whitman said he’ll get it done, even if he did joke that he may need the firefighters back to help him in case of a heart attack.

Bob Littell, who lives in Healdsburg, said he’s not sure the ordinance goes far enough. Early this week, a fire inspector visited the Littells’ property at their request.

He said there are more than 50 dead trees, some nearing 100 feet tall, on adjoining properties. Because they’re outside the 30-foot buffer around homes, property owners aren’t required to do anything about them. The danger is obvious, Littell said.