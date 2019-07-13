Federal judge sets rules for Santa Rosa homeless camp sweeps

A federal judge will require Santa Rosa to offer homeless people a bed and a place to store their personal belongings when it rousts them from illegal camps, a ruling that city officials and homeless advocates touted as a promising step toward addressing a seemingly intractable issue.

The 14-page order issued Friday by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria is backed by Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, the county Community Development Commission and the Homeless Action advocacy group. It follows months of negotiations stemming from the March 2018 lawsuit filed on behalf of Homeless Action, which attempted to stop a city sweep of homeless camps in last year.

While the lawsuit failed to prevent the sweep, it has now led to rules governing how the city can and cannot act when breaking up large homeless encampments.

The court order takes effect Aug. 12 and continues through June 30, 2020. Santa Rosa already has planned outreach and enforcement actions later this month against encampments along the Prince Memorial Greenway and the Sixth Street underpass below Highway 101, near Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa’s homeless outreach offices on Morgan Street. Santa Rosa officials pledged to voluntarily adhere to the order during the upcoming sweeps and noted the city’s current encampment enforcement program nearly mirrors Chhabria’s order.

“I’m hoping Santa Rosa will be a model program,” said Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm. “I think we’ve been working our tails off to improve our homeless system of care.”

Homeless Action hailed the temporary truce as progress toward ending the criminalization of homelessness.

“Criminally punishing homeless individuals for sleeping on the street when they have nowhere else to go is inhumane,” Homeless Action co-founder Adrienne Lauby said in a statement. “With this agreement, the City and County promise to begin offering adequate placements instead of simply arresting and citing them for camping or conducting other life sustaining activities which they must do in order to survive.”

Before making his decision, Chhabria traveled to Santa Rosa to tour Samuel L. Jones Hall, a 213-bed homeless shelter that is the largest in the county, Schwedhelm said. A court spokeswoman said Chhabria was not available for comment Friday. “Our judges never comment on pending cases,” spokeswoman Lynn Fuller said.

The order applies to city enforcement actions against people who are living in tents, cars or other structures in encampments of five or more dwellings. It referenced a pivotal case arising from homeless sweeps in Boise, Idaho, which sits in the same federal appeals court circuit as Santa Rosa.

Court rules on homelessness

In September, a panel of federal judges ruled that the Eighth Amendment’s protection against cruel and unusual punishment prevented Boise from criminalizing homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property without offering them a space in a shelter. Boise has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal and has until late August to argue why its case should be heard by the nation’s highest court.

Like Boise, Santa Rosa has a similar ordinance prohibiting camping on public property — and a far larger homeless population, with about 60% of the nearly 3,000 homeless people in Sonoma County.

Even before Chhabria’s ruling, Santa Rosa officials had said they planned to abide by the court’s decision in the Boise case during the upcoming sweeps, which are expected to clear encampments occupied by up to 40 people.