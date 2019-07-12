Three arrested in home invasion robbery near Ukiah

Three men were arrested and face multiple felonies on suspicion of an armed robbery of cash, marijuana and a vehicle from a remote home west of Ukiah.

Nathan Dominic Kurtz, 24, of Petaluma, Azuriah Dominic Paul, 24, of Sebastopol, and Christian Shane Waier, 25, of Capitola, were taken into custody overnight Tuesday by Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a reported robbery at gunpoint of two residents in the 17000 block of Low Gap Road in unincorporated Ukiah earlier that night. Each faces six felony counts, including kidnapping for ransom, false imprisonment, burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

As the suspects fled, one of the victims was able to escape makeshift restrains used by the robbers to call 911 just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to report six white men wearing clothing marked “Security,” some wearing masks, having held the residents at gunpoint during a home invasion, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies later determined the robbery started around 8:30 p.m. when the victims, one whom was struck with a firearm, were confronted in their driveway. A responding sheriff’s sergeant and deputy spotted two vehicles, including the one reported stolen, heading in the other direction near Orr Hot Springs Resort in the 13000 block of Orr Springs Road. Ukiah police and CHP helped set up a perimeter at Orr Springs Road and North State Street, but soon lost sight of the vehicles.

About an hour later, CHP and Ukiah police stopped the stolen vehicle at the staging area, but the driver, later identified as Kurtz, fled on foot and crossed over Highway 101 near Masonite Road. At the same time, sheriff’s deputies stopped a 2019 Jeep Compass involved in the incident on North State Street and detained Paul and Waier. Evidence directly related to the robbery was found in the two vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and other officers continued the search for the third suspect, finding a man matching the description in the Shell gas station in the 1300 block of North State Street just before 2:30 a.m. They arrested the man later identified as Kurtz.

The three suspects were booked into the Mendocino County Jail. Kurtz is being held in-lieu of $385,000 bail, Waier on $295,000 and Paul on $275,000.

Investigators determined the home involved in the robbery was an unlicensed cannabis operation, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators also believe the suspects may have dropped additional evidence on Orr Springs Road, and are unsure if other vehicles and suspects were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line at 707-463-4086 or the sheriff’s office tip-line at 707-234-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also contact the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

