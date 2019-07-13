90-degree heat expected for North Bay over the weekend

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 12, 2019, 6:51PM
Updated 4 hours ago

Temperatures in the North Bay will rise this weekend, possibly topping 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Nothing record-breaking, just the typical summertime heat we would get for July,” meteorologist Scott Rowe said. “If you go to the coast, that’s where the breeziest conditions will be, if folks are trying to get away.”

Forecasters expect 90- to 93-degree heat in Santa Rosa Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s or low 90s Sunday. That’s a bit above the high of 88 recorded Friday.

Monday is expected to be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s, Rowe said.

The heat is not extreme enough to warrant a red flag warning, Rowe said, though conditions will be dry over the weekend.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

