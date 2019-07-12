2 'mischievous' teenagers jump fence at Bay Area nuclear reactor

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 12, 2019, 11:13AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say two "mischievous" teenage boys jumped a security fence at a research reactor in the San Francisco Bay Area but that there was no threat to the facility that uses highly enriched uranium, which could be used to make a nuclear bomb.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the trespassers jumped a security perimeter fence Wednesday at the Vallecitos reactor in Alameda County, a site about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

The reactor is a venture between General Electric Co and Hitachi Ltd.

GE says in a release that the boys did not breach the inner perimeter fence or access any operational areas and were immediately approached by security.

Alameda County Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly said Friday officials located the teenagers and spoke to them and their parents.

