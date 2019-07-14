Sonoma County Fire District will attack fires differently

The creation of the Sonoma County Fire District means more than just a new patch on firefighters’ uniforms.

Every engine departing from five of the district’s firehouses — two in Windsor, the others in Larkfield, Bennett Valley and Bellevue — will carry at least three firefighters. It is an important upgrade from two-person crews in most areas prior to the consolidation, which merged four independent fire districts into the county’s second-largest fire agency.

With the additional firefighter, the crew on the first arriving engine, accompanied by a battalion chief, will now be able to enter a burning building to search for occupants and rescue anyone inside, Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said.

Federal occupational safety and health policy sets a “two-plus-two” standard requiring at least two firefighters to go in with two remaining outside. Engines with just two firefighters aboard have to wait for a second unit to commence a search.

“It’s a huge difference,” Heine said.

The district’s goal is to respond within five minutes to fire and medical emergencies in its territory, which stretches north to Healdsburg, south to Rohnert Park, west to Sebastopol and east to the Napa County line.

Fire consolidation had been under active consideration in Sonoma County for about five years, but the union of four agencies — Windsor, Bennett Valley, Rincon Valley and Mountain, the latter an all-volunteer organization — was propelled by the Tubbs fire of October 2017.

The loss of about 4,600 Sonoma County homes in the firestorm that took 22 lives also diminished the property tax base that underpins fire agency finances.

Heine, a Petaluma resident who was hired in February 2018 as chief of the Rincon Valley and Windsor departments, conducted a five-year budget forecast and found neither agency had a “sustainable financial future.” Windsor was untouched by the fire, but Rincon Valley, which covers the fire-ravaged Mark West corridor, lost 22% of its tax base, which Heine called “devastating.”

The neighboring Bennett Valley and Mountain departments were in similar financial shape and also agreed to join the new district, which started with just 36 paid firefighters.

Last month, the district welcomed 17 new firefighters, the first class of recruits to graduate from its six-week academy. The new hires cost the district nearly $1.7 million, with each man receiving a salary and benefits totaling $98,616.

County supervisors, who have strongly advocated for consolidation, earmarked annual payments of nearly $1.6 million to the new district, which is also receiving considerably more parcel tax revenue.

District residents now pay a parcel tax of about $180 a year for fire protection. It is a significant hike for property owners in Rincon Valley, who paid $36 a year, and the Mountain district, who paid nothing.

