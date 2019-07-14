SMART considers role of quiet zones in spate of recent deaths

To win voters’ support for a tax to build a commuter rail system in the North Bay, local officials decided to reduce the noise from passing trains by allowing them to roll through busy intersections without sounding their horns.

Now, after an unprecedented spate of deaths along the rail line — four in 16 days — Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit board members are reconsidering the decision to create “quiet zones” as they undertake a wide- ranging review of ways to improve safety.

While SMART leaders continue to affirm the system is safe, top staff and members of its 12-member board of directors say they are open to considering any and all options as the agency faces its biggest crisis since it started passenger service in August 2017.

“Every time, we need to look at the incidents, and we need to look at all the tools in our toolbox,” said Farhad Mansourian, SMART’s general manager. “Not just SMART, all of us. We need everybody to chip in and help us be successful.”

Several directors say further study of successful collision prevention practices used by other passenger rail systems around the nation is needed to address growing public concerns.

“We have to make it the safest system and everything should be part of the equation,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who is also a longtime SMART board member.

The rail system was designed for so-called “quiet zones” — which prohibit trains from sounding their horns, unless there is an emergency — as part of a decision by SMART officials to reduce public opposition to the trains, Zane said. Two years after a 2006 ballot measure narrowly failed, 70% of voters in Sonoma and Marin counties supported a quarter-cent sales tax to fund SMART in 2008.

“I think it was an issue in terms of getting the (sales tax) measure passed. Now it’s a different time, with too many tragic deaths, and we need to have the discussion (about quiet zones),” Zane said.

Today, with the exception of a gap between Petaluma and Novato near the Redwood Landfill north of Novato, SMART’s entire 43-mile passenger line falls under the federally permitted restriction. The designation makes it the only commuter rail agency in the country to operate with quiet zones in place across nearly its full line, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

To make the rail line eligible for quiet zones, SMART built safety upgrades into the system, including crossing gate arms on all four sides of a roadway, additional signs and other supplemental devices designed to take the place of the horn. Each local jurisdiction then decides if it wishes to seek approval from federal regulators to designate their individual crossings as quiet zones.

“There has to be something done to compensate for the loss of the audible warning,” said Warren Flatau, spokesman for the Federal Railroad Administration. The agency remains neutral on the safety of quiet zones, he said, officially finding that they neither improve nor reduce collision protections. The agency is also in the middle of another study of their safety.

But under a sudden and intensified call to rethink the system, some SMART board members are suggesting a review of the role quiet zones may be playing in pedestrian and bicyclist collisions. The question has divided board members as they approach their meeting Wednesday afternoon, which will be the first since the string of recent deaths.