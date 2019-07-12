Man returns gun San Luis Obispo police chief left in El Pollo Loco bathroom

July 12, 2019, 2:11PM
SAN LUIS OBISPO — A man has turned in a gun that a California police chief left behind in a restroom.

San Luis Obispo police say 30-year-old Skeeter Carlos Mangan of Los Osos admitted Thursday he took the gun that Chief Deanna Cantrell left in an El Pollo Loco restaurant the day before.

Police say another man reported to the county Sheriff's Office that his brother-in-law had the gun after seeing social media postings of security video images showing the person believed to have taken the weapon.

The man brought Mangan and the gun to a sheriff's station and deputies verified it was the chief's firearm.

Police say Friday that Mangan hasn't been arrested but the investigation is continuing.

A telephone listing for Mangan could not be located.

Cantrell has apologized for "carelessness."

