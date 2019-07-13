Sonoma County sheriffs arrest wanted suspect after slow speed chase

A traffic stop by a sheriff’s deputy on Friday night in Santa Rosa led to a slow-speed pursuit of a car driven by Fabian Romero of Santa Rosa, who was later arrested for multiple traffic violations and outstanding warrants after barricading himself in his car, according to a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies stopped the car in the unincorporated area of Santa Rosa near Woolsey and Wood roads, using spike strips and a pursuit intervention technique. The 22-year-old suspect refused to comply with orders to leave the vehicle and held two knives to his own throat, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Several hours of negotiations to try to get the suspect to exit the car were led by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team and Special Operations Unit with help from a mental health physician and Romero’s own family members.

A rescue plan was launched with the help of medical staff on scene. Gas was deployed and Romero exited the vehicle still holding a knife, the press release said. When the suspect refused to follow directions, a sheriff’s canine and what authorities characterized as “less lethal” projectiles were used, intended to incapacitate but not kill.

After the suspect retreated into his vehicle again, the dog was redeployed successfully and additional non-deadly weapons were used before Romero surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect suffered dog bites and injuries from the “less lethal” rounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. After medical clearance, Romero will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the traffic violations, including reckless driving, as well as pending warrants from prior arrests for weapons and traffic violations and evading an officer.