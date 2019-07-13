Wildfire contained north of Windsor

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 13, 2019, 3:45PM

Fire crews have contained a small vegetation fire on Shiloh Canyon Road in northeast Windsor after a brief firefight and limited evacuations, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Cal Fire personnel were unable to say immediately how large the fire grew in the 10 or 15 minutes it was burning, but emergency personnel were said to be going door to door to alert residents of Shiloh Canyon Road who were at immediate risk.

The fire was first reported as an acre in size at 3:09 p.m. in the 6300 block of Shiloh Ridge Road, an area of the Shiloh Estates located north of Mayacama Golf Club and Shiloh Ranch Regional Park not far from Mark West Spring Road.

By 3:29 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the fire was contained and no longer posed a threat to homes in the area.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

