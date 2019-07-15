Police: Driver on methamphetamines crashes into Rohnert Park house

A Rohnert Park man drove his car through the front of a house on Sunday where residents were inside with a newborn baby, police said.

The man, 61-year-old Percy Reed, admitted to officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety that he was using methamphetamines before he got behind the wheel of his Chevy Tahoe around 6 p.m.

Reed crashed into the living room of a home in the 4500 block of Heath Circle at a speed that was described by witnesses to police as going at a “high rate”.

Reed had to be removed from his car after getting stuck in the front of the house and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. None of the residents were injured and were not in the front rooms of the house at the time of the crash.

Gas and power were shut off to the home and it was deemed uninhabitable by city inspectors. Police helped residents remove some of their belongings and took them to a temporary location until they can move back, police said.

Reed was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamines. He was cited and released to hospital staff, police said.