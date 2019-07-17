SMART chief calls for community effort to end streak of train-related deaths
SMART Train Deadly Crashes
Eight people have been struck and killed by SMART trains since the rail system began operating in August 2017.
Jan. 31, 2018: Marion Harrison, 64, of Santa Rosa was standing on the tracks when she was struck and killed by a train near Hearn Avenue. Her death was ruled a suicide.
Aug. 13, 2018: Marcia Eleanor Fisher, 72, was hit by a SMART train at the Hamilton Station in Novato. Her death was ruled a suicide.
Aug. 30, 2018: Joseph De Frates, 29, was wearing headphones and looking down when he walked into the path of a northbound train on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park. His death was ruled an accident.
Nov. 16, 2018: Michael Rosenberg, 68, died in an early morning crash when he was hit by a southbound train near the Hearn Avenue pedestrian crossing. Authorities said he had his back to the train and did not respond to the engineer’s horn, leading officials to rule his death a suicide.
June 27, 2019: Jimmie Joy Qualls, 30, ducked under lowered gates on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park in an apparent attempt to beat a northbound train. Although the investigation is ongoing, officials believe her death was accidental.
June 28, 2019: Gary Raymond Danning, 66, of Santa Rosa, rode his bicycle into the path of a train crossing Golf Course Drive near Commerce Boulevard. He had a hood on and his head down, and may have been wearing headphones. Although the investigation is ongoing, officials believe his death was accidental.
July 9, 2019: Keith Marcum, 68, of Rohnert Park, was lying on the tracks when he was hit by the SMART train near Scenic Drive. His death is believed to be a suicide.
July 12, 2019: Martin Krshul, 66, of Santa Rosa, was hit by a train near the San Miguel Road track crossing in Santa Rosa.
July 15, 2019: Thomas Nichols, 61, was hit by a train near Redwood Drive north of Rohnert Park’s Golf Course Drive crossing. The death was ruled to be a suicide.
_____
Resources For Help
North Bay Suicide Prevention 24-hour hotline: 855-587-6373
NAMI Sonoma County warmline: 707-527-6655
Sonoma County Psychiatric Emergency Services: 707-576-8181
For information on Sonoma County support groups, call 707-527-6655 or go to namisonomacounty.org
SMART Board of Directors meeting
1:30 p.m. Wednesday
5401 Old Redwood Highway North, Petaluma
The unprecedented spate of people killed by SMART trains is galvanizing elected leaders and transit agency officials in a call to action to do whatever is necessary to end the deaths.
The board of directors in charge of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will meet Wednesday for the first time since a string of five deaths, three of them believed to be suicides, along the tracks began June 27.
The range of proposed solutions from county leaders and mental health experts includes adding security measures at train crossings and installing emergency phones similar to freeway call boxes along the 43-mile rail line. Other ideas include slowing the high-speed trains and even temporarily halting train service altogether to force a break in a deadly chain of train deaths.
As the recent deaths have mounted, SMART officials have said they are dealing with a mental health crisis that goes well beyond the scope of upgrading safety on the 2-year-old rail transit system.
“We just can’t go on like this, man. We can’t. It’s just awful,” said Shirlee Zane, a county supervisors and SMART board member. “It’s not transportation, it’s a national crisis and we have to do something about it.”
For Zane, the solution starts with a SMART-led task force that collaborates with county leaders, state lawmakers and private health care providers. She mentioned emergency phones placed at least at problem crossings and more security measures at all crossings as options that should be considered.
Farhad Mansourian, general manager of SMART, declined to say Tuesday what specific steps he will suggest to the rail agency’s board Wednesday to deal with the recent string of train fatalities. He said he favors a community of leaders from various agencies coming together to explore all options to come up with solutions.
“We are facing a public health crisis and we must figure out what to do,” Mansourian said. “The community is hurting, asking for help. We must connect the dots and let’s deal with the crisis at the root problem and try to stop it.”
Supervisor James Gore had perhaps the most drastic idea, which came from a conversation with a friend: Shut down the entire SMART system for a couple of days to give the community time to reset.
Supervisor Chairman David Rabbitt, who sits on both the SMART and Golden Gate Bridge District boards, has committed to asking state legislators for help and may put the rail transit crisis on the supervisors’ agenda for their next meeting Tuesday.
Rabbitt acknowledged Golden Gate Bridge officials have had success deterring suicides by increasing foot patrols along the 1.7-mile span. The vast majority of people intending to jump off the bridge now change their minds thanks to contact with a member of the bridge safety patrol. And the bridge district board is in the process of installing a safety net beneath the bridge deck, at a total cost of $210 million, to prevent people from leaping to their deaths.
SMART already incorporates safety measures such as train warning signs, crossing arms and gates and fencing along the entire line. Last week, local officials suggested it might be time to regularly use a horn to warn people of an approaching train, which would mean potentially scrapping or reducing so-called “quiet zones” as the line meanders from San Rafael north to Sonoma County airport.
