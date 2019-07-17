SMART Train Deadly Crashes

Eight people have been struck and killed by SMART trains since the rail system began operating in August 2017.

Jan. 31, 2018: Marion Harrison, 64, of Santa Rosa was standing on the tracks when she was struck and killed by a train near Hearn Avenue. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Aug. 13, 2018: Marcia Eleanor Fisher, 72, was hit by a SMART train at the Hamilton Station in Novato. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Aug. 30, 2018: Joseph De Frates, 29, was wearing headphones and looking down when he walked into the path of a northbound train on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park. His death was ruled an accident.

Nov. 16, 2018: Michael Rosenberg, 68, died in an early morning crash when he was hit by a southbound train near the Hearn Avenue pedestrian crossing. Authorities said he had his back to the train and did not respond to the engineer’s horn, leading officials to rule his death a suicide.

June 27, 2019: Jimmie Joy Qualls, 30, ducked under lowered gates on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park in an apparent attempt to beat a northbound train. Although the investigation is ongoing, officials believe her death was accidental.

June 28, 2019: Gary Raymond Danning, 66, of Santa Rosa, rode his bicycle into the path of a train crossing Golf Course Drive near Commerce Boulevard. He had a hood on and his head down, and may have been wearing headphones. Although the investigation is ongoing, officials believe his death was accidental.

July 9, 2019: Keith Marcum, 68, of Rohnert Park, was lying on the tracks when he was hit by the SMART train near Scenic Drive. His death is believed to be a suicide.

July 12, 2019: Martin Krshul, 66, of Santa Rosa, was hit by a train near the San Miguel Road track crossing in Santa Rosa.

July 15, 2019: Thomas Nichols, 61, was hit by a train near Redwood Drive north of Rohnert Park’s Golf Course Drive crossing. The death was ruled to be a suicide.

_____

Resources For Help

North Bay Suicide Prevention 24-hour hotline: 855-587-6373

NAMI Sonoma County warmline: 707-527-6655

Sonoma County Psychiatric Emergency Services: 707-576-8181

For information on Sonoma County support groups, call 707-527-6655 or go to namisonomacounty.org

SMART Board of Directors meeting

1:30 p.m. Wednesday

5401 Old Redwood Highway North, Petaluma