Viral video captures bear trying to break into Lake Tahoe cabin

A video of a bear attempting to break into a Lake Tahoe area cabin went viral over the weekend.

An unidentified woman inside the cabin recorded the bear as it wandered its way to an open window and stuck its nose inside. The video suddenly stops when the bear pushed its front legs through the window.

A police officer quickly arrived and yelled at the bear to scare it away.

Former NFL player George Foster posted the video to Twitter on Friday. "FAM. This is one of my schoolmates from college. She’s NUTS for recording this,” he wrote.

The post has been viewed 5.6 million times, been retweeted 39,000 times, received 149,000 likes and 5,000 replies. Some Twitter users criticized the woman and called it "how not to respond to a bear invasion."

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, black bears shouldn't be confronted if they break into your home.

Here's what to do in case of an unexpected encounter:

-To protect your home or campsite, do not leave food scraps or scented products nearby. Use bear-proof containers for garbage and food. Keep windows and doors shut and locked when unoccupied.

-If you are hiking in bear country, make noise to avoid surprising any nearby bears. Do not wear heavily scented deodorants or perfumes.

-If you encounter a black bear and it does not see you, slowly back away to create more distance and make noise so that the bear is aware of your presence. If the bear sees you, let it know that you are not a threat and slowly back away without making eye contact.

-If the bear approaches you, make as much noise as possible and wave your arms to make yourself look bigger. Keep small children close to you and make sure your noise is not high-pitched so that the bear will not perceive you to be young and weak. Although bear attacks are rare in California, carrying bear spray can provide an extra layer of defense.