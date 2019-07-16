Sonoma County moves step closure to determining future of Sonoma Developmental Center site

Sonoma County has received three proposals from companies or individuals seeking to lead its redevelopment planning process for the now-closed Sonoma Developmental Center.

County officials won’t release the proposals, or identify who submitted the plans, which were due Friday. They say language in the county’s request for proposals does not allow them to disclose the names of the consultants who applied to lead the community engagement and planning process for the 880-acre Eldridge property the state plans to sell in three years.

In the next three years, the county will work with a consultant or team of consultants to build what’s called a “specific plan” to guide the future redevelopment of the site. The state has promised to honor that plan by attaching requirements to any sale of the Sonoma Developmental Center land.

For 128 years, the site served as a home for people with developmental disabilities, and was at one time Sonoma County’s largest employer. It still features 700 acres of open space and 140 buildings, while a cemetery there is the final resting place of 1,400 former residents.

Gov. Jerry Brown ordered the center closed in 2015, something that officially happened Dec. 31, 2018.

In a unique arrangement spurred by public outreach and Sonoma County efforts, the state of California has agreed to postpone sale of the land until Sonoma County submits its specific plan for the site. It’s also agreed to pay $3.5 million toward the county’s planning work, as well as ongoing maintenance costs previously pegged at $1 million a month.

For Milan Nevajda, deputy director of planning for Permit Sonoma, the costs are necessary. Nevajda pointed to the size and scope of the area, as well as the promise of land for affordable housing in explaining the difficulty of the project.

“The layers of complexity and the importance of this site, I can’t underscore that enough,” he said.

We’re no closer to knowing what the eventual plan will entail, but public officials have hinted at what they hope to see, including Supervisor Susan Gorin’s promise of housing and jobs. Assemblywoman Cecilia Augiar-Curry hopes for preservation of open space and community involvement.

The community will have to wait until Aug. 31 to find out what company or individual will lead the planning effort.

Under a 2006 California Supreme Court ruling, government entities can withhold public proposals for the sake of negotiations.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is set to approve the contract Sept. 6.

