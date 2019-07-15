Crews battle fire at Safeway in Rohnert Park

ALEXANDRA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 15, 2019, 12:37PM
Updated 38 minutes ago

A Safeway store in Rohnert Park was temporarily closed Monday due to a fire in the grocery store's storage room, according to emergency dispatchers.

Firefighters responded to calls for help around 11:20 a.m. at the Safeway near the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard, according to REDCOM, the county’s fire dispatch center.

Cardboard boxes are believed to have caught fire, sparking the blaze.

Responders with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were on scene minutes later after the initial call.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

