Crews battle fire at Safeway in Rohnert Park

A Safeway store in Rohnert Park was temporarily closed Monday due to a fire in the grocery store's storage room, according to emergency dispatchers.

Firefighters responded to calls for help around 11:20 a.m. at the Safeway near the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard, according to REDCOM, the county’s fire dispatch center.

Cardboard boxes are believed to have caught fire, sparking the blaze.

Responders with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were on scene minutes later after the initial call.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

