Yosemite landmarks to get names back after suit is settled

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 15, 2019, 1:03PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — A company that lost its contract to run Yosemite National Park's hotels, restaurants and outdoor activities has settled a lawsuit with the National Park Service and the park's new concession operator over rights to the names of famous park landmarks.

The National Park Service said Monday the settlement with Delaware North allows the park to restore the previous names of some properties at Yosemite, including the Ahwahnee Hotel, which is now called the Majestic Yosemite Hotel.

The Park Service in 2015 awarded Aramark a 15-year contract and shortly after, New York-based Delaware North filed a lawsuit saying it owned the trademarked names of the Ahwahnee Hotel, the Wawona Hotel, Curry Village and other properties

Delaware North ran the park's concessions from 1993 to 2015.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine