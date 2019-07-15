Explosion shakes neighborhood in Murrieta

COLLEEN SHALBY
LOS ANGELES TIMES
July 15, 2019, 3:18PM
An explosion rocked a Murietta, Calif., neighborhood shortly after noon Monday, according to multiple reports.

Rattled residents of the city in Riverside County posted reactions on Twitter, saying the blast shook homes in the area.

One video shows smoke covering a neighborhood on Clinton Keith Road as firefighters try to extinguish cascading flames that appear to encompass a corner home. At least three firetrucks are seen outside the house in the video.

The Murrieta Police Department and the Murrieta Fire Department responded to the scene. Southern California Gas Company, the primary gas provider for Southern California, also is present.

Residents posted on social media that the explosion may have been caused by a gas line. Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the explosion, and whether anyone was injured.

“It’s an active scene,” said Murrieta public information officer Robin Godrey.

A milelong stretch between Nutmeg Road and Smith Ranch was closed as police and firefighters tended to the scene. Neighbors had been told to keep a distance as the area remained dangerous.

A neighbor said the house was up for sale, and did not believe the owners were home at the time of the explosion.

