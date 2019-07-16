Mystery good Samaritan helps fight Santa Rosa condo fire

A passing good Samaritan helped fight a fire at a condominium complex in Santa Rosa on Monday, keeping back flames until emergency crews arrived, according to a fire official.

The person, who did not give their name to firefighters and left shortly after units from the Santa Rosa Fire Department arrived at the cluster of condos in the 1400 block on Neotomas Avenue, was walking down the street when he saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.

He utilized the on-site fire hose and fought back flames for roughly five minutes until firefighters arrived, said Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

“Had it turned into a major fire it could have affected potentially a lot of people,” Jenkins said. The complex is three stories and had over 50 tenants living in it.

Three engines and 15 firefighters responded and contained it to the porch area of a first-floor unit in under 10 minutes, he said.

“There was only minor smoke damage to the building because that citizen prevented it from becoming a disaster so he did a great job,” Jenkins said.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

