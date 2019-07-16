Flight instructor dies in Bay Area helicopter crash

HAYWARD — A city spokesman says a training helicopter has crashed in Northern California, killing a flight instructor and seriously injuring a student.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a student and instructor of Pacific Helicopters flight school were the only two people aboard the helicopter when it crashed at Hayward Executive Airport, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Chuck Finnie, a spokesman for the city of Hayward, says the flight instructor was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon and the student was taken to a nearby hospital.

The instructor was later identified as 62-year-old Wayne Prodger of Sunnyvale.

It's unclear whether the instructor or student was flying the helicopter but Finnie said they were practicing takeoffs and landings.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

