Bikini-clad woman missing in California's Mojave Desert

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 16, 2019, 8:47AM
Updated 36 minutes ago

SAN BERNARDINO — Authorities in California say they are searching for a bikini-clad Arizona woman who went missing while hiking in the Mojave Desert.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Barbara Thomas, of Bullhead City, was last seen Friday wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks.

The office says Thomas and her husband were hiking in the Mojave Desert approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the I-40 freeway when they got separated.

Temperatures in the area climbed to more than 100 degrees (38 Celsius) over the weekend and are forecast to reach triple-digit throughout the week.

Officials say Thomas does not have supplies.

