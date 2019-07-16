Father missing after trying to rescue daughter in South Yuba River

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 16, 2019, 9:03AM

NEVADA CITY — Authorities in Northern California are searching for a father who was swept down a river while trying to rescue his 12-year-old daughter when both were caught in a swift current.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says the man's daughter was rescued by state park employees and a good Samaritan on Saturday, but the father continued downstream in the South Yuba River.

The search by air and water continues for 34-year-old Alexander Alvarez of Citrus Heights.

After a very wet winter, the Sierra snowpack is melting and run off has swollen California lakes, rivers and creeks. The Sheriff's Office says the river is flowing at up to five times normal.

Officials are urging people to avoid the Yuba River at least until August because it is still very cold and dangerous.

