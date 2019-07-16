Facing censure, President Trump insists 'not a racist bone in my body'

WASHINGTON — Defiant in the face of widespread censure, President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that his tweets suggesting four Democratic congresswomen of color return to their countries "were NOT Racist," and he appealed to fellow Republicans to "not show weakness" and to resist a House resolution condemning his words.

"I don't have a Racist bone in my body!" Trump exclaimed on Twitter, a day after declaring that "many people agree" with his assessment of the four freshman lawmakers.

"Those Tweets were NOT Racist," Trump wrote Tuesday amid a continued backlash to his weekend tweets that progressive women "go back" to their "broken and crime-infested" countries. The tweets, which have been widely denounced as racist, were directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

All are American citizens, and three of the four were born in the U.S.

Trump alleged again Tuesday that the women, who strongly oppose his policies and comments, in reality "hate our Country."

The four lawmakers fired back late Monday, condemning what they called "xenophobic bigoted remarks" and renewing calls for Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings.

The episode served notice that Trump is willing to again rely on incendiary rhetoric on issues of race and immigration to preserve his political base in the leadup to the 2020 election. He shrugged off the criticism.

"It doesn't concern me because many people agree with me," Trump said Monday at the White House. "A lot of people love it, by the way."

At the Capitol, there was near unanimous condemnation from Democrats and a rumble of discontent from a subset of Republicans, but notably not from the party's congressional leaders.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Trump's campaign slogan truly means he wants to "make America white again," announced Monday that the House would vote on a resolution condemning his new comments . The resolution "strongly condemns" Trump's "racist comments" and says they "have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

In response, Trump tweeted anew Tuesday about the four congresswomen: "Why isn't the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!"

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party's White House nominee in 2012 and now one of the president's most vocal GOP critics, said Monday that Trump's comments were "destructive, demeaning, and disunifying."

Trump dug in. "If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now," he said.

His words, which evoked the trope of telling black people to go back to Africa, may have been partly meant to widen the divides within the House Democratic caucus, which has been riven by internal debate over how best to oppose his policies. And while Trump's attacks brought Democrats together in defense of their colleagues, his allies noted he was also having some success in making the progressive lawmakers the face of their party.

The Republican president questioned whether Democrats should "want to wrap" themselves around this group of four people as he recited a list of the quartet's most controversial statements.

"Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party," he wrote Tuesday, adding: "See you in 2020!"