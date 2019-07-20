Hanna Boys Center teacher, staff terminations, board resignations reveal continued turbulence

Conflict over the culture and direction of Hanna Boys Center has resurfaced in recent weeks amid staff concerns about a “climate of fear” among employees and drug use, bullying and other dangerous behavior among students at the Sonoma home for troubled youths.

Deep internal strains within the organization as it attempts to modernize its approach to caring for traumatized boys have now reached the board that governs the institution, reflected in the resignations of two members from the now 17-member board of trustees in six weeks.

John Quinn, a retired San Francisco Unified School District administrator who served on the board of trustees for three years and the board of regents for four before that, said he was forced out because he questioned the treatment of staff and tried to engage fellow trustees to look into concerns about student safety.

“Any dissension is put down right now,” said Quinn, who was head of the youth services committee.

His July 12 resignation follows the May 29 departure of Sonoma real estate developer Tom Angstadt. Like Quinn, Angstadt criticized Hanna chief executive Brian Farragher’s decision to dismiss the entire teaching staff and require those who wanted to keep working to reapply for their jobs. Three of the 19 teachers left, and three who reapplied were not rehired.

A similar process is now underway with about a dozen nonteaching staff, most of whom can reapply for different jobs, at far lower pay. One employee said the actions are designed to rid the place of dissension amid intensifying turmoil over unsafe student conduct, a substantial decline in enrollment, rampant child care staff departures and licensing problems after Farragher’s arrival.

“Anyone who has spoken out or been to meetings to voice complaints knows that their days are numbered,” the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Farragher was brought on in mid-2014 as an expert in “trauma-informed care,” part of a national shift in mental and behavioral health care designed to address the lasting adverse impacts of childhood trauma. He acknowledged efforts to make fundamental change at the 74-year-old institution have been destabilizing — though not unexpectedly. And he said he regrets the situation “has become very adversarial.”

But Farragher said the organization has adopted research-driven principles that are now the standard in residential treatment, and they require a shift away from the old system of rewards and punishment that prevailed for decades at Hanna.

The tenets of trauma-informed treatment include ensuring an emotionally and physical safe space; promoting trust, connection, collaboration, choice and empowerment; and avoiding actions or circumstances that may trigger further trauma.

But it’s based on building relationships, and requires a “big shift” in thinking, he said.

“We have a lot of staff, and they’re good people, but I think they’re a little at sea trying to figure out how to work this,” Farragher said. “They want to be told what to do, and they need to figure it out. You can’t hand them a manual.”

He said a third-party, 2017 assessment of Archbishop Hanna High School at the facility turned up deficiencies that left Hanna students less prepared for the future than they should be. The Hanna board subsequently restructured and extended the school day, and introduced additional teacher responsibilities. Trustees decided months ago that it was only appropriate to give teachers a chance to recommit themselves to the new requirements, he said.