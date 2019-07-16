Judge orders R. Kelly held without bond on sex crimes charges

DON BABWIN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 16, 2019, 1:21PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

CHICAGO — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered R. Kelly held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex-related charges, saying that the R&B singer had failed to convince the court that he would not commit new crimes if released.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling after Kelly was arrested last week. He faces charges in Chicago and New York including having sex with minors and trying to cover up the crimes by paying off victims and their families.

Kelly, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, did not speak except to say "yes, sir" when the judge asked if he understood the charges. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, submitted a not guilty plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull said Kelly was "an extreme danger to the community, especially minor girls." She also argued that he might flee if released.

"If he was attracted in 1999 to middle school girls, he's still attracted to middle school girls," Krull said. "It's who the defendant is and that, your honor, makes him a danger today."

Kelly was first arrested on sex charges in 2002 but was acquitted by a Chicago jury in 2008. He was arrested earlier this year on new state charges brought by Illinois prosecutors. His arrest last week was on separate federal charges.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine