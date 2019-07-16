Rohnert Park Safeway to reopen this afternoon after fire

A Rohnert Park Safeway that closed Monday due to a fire is set to reopen Tuesday afternoon, a store manager said.

The store is planned to reopen by 3 p.m. following an inspection by the health department, said the manager, who would only give his name as Chris.

The store was closed Monday after a fire broke out in a storeroom shortly after 11 a.m. At least four agencies responded to the blaze, which officials said was possibly started by a faulty generator or water boiler.

Safeway corporate officials did not return a message Tuesday.

No one was injured in the fire.

