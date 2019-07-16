Rohnert Park Safeway to reopen this afternoon after fire

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 16, 2019, 3:07PM
Updated 8 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Rohnert Park Safeway that closed Monday due to a fire is set to reopen Tuesday afternoon, a store manager said.

The store is planned to reopen by 3 p.m. following an inspection by the health department, said the manager, who would only give his name as Chris.

The store was closed Monday after a fire broke out in a storeroom shortly after 11 a.m. At least four agencies responded to the blaze, which officials said was possibly started by a faulty generator or water boiler.

Safeway corporate officials did not return a message Tuesday.

No one was injured in the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine