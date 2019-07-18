Santa Rosa pauses demolition plans for Howarth Park cottage

Santa Rosa won’t knock down an old home in Howarth Park just yet, pausing demolition plans to give members of the public a chance to save the project.

The Santa Rosa City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to strip the 104-year-old caretaker’s cottage from a list of publicly owned buildings the city plans to demolish later this year. The council also agreed to pay a West Sacramento company more than $500,000 to raze 30 other city-owned buildings across Sonoma County and rejected an appeal from a losing bidder.

City staff earlier this year put the cottage near the Howarth Park entrance off Summerfield Road on the demolition list along with the other buildings following a consultant’s recommendation that the city divest from the property.

After community interest developed — including from some who considered buying the cottage from the city — Santa Rosa in late June published a list of questions and answers defending its plans to destroy the cottage, calling it unsuitable for living and overly expensive to repair due to its myriad structural issues and test results that came back positive for lead. To repair the house, the city would need to spend up to nearly $90,000 over the next 25 years, according to the consultant’s report.

All seven Santa Rosa council members voted to avoid swinging the proverbial wrecking ball at the cottage, which used to house a city employee who oversaw Howarth Park, and give city staff members time to gauge interest in a potential sale of the home.

“It doesn’t sound like there is great urgency around this particular decision with regard to the caretaker’s cottage,” Councilwoman Julie Combs said.

Councilman Chris Rogers said he recently toured other homes the city owns and plans to demolish on Burbank Avenue in Roseland. Close inspection of those houses showed signs of forced entry and traces of squatters living there, including beer and marijuana scattered throughout, he said.

“I know (the Howarth Park home) has been vacant for a little while and seems to have attracted less attention, but I don’t want to see the same thing happen with that asset as well,” he said.

Multiple entities have reached out to the city about buying the cottage and trucking it down Howarth Park’s slopes to parts unknown. However, their interest seemed to fade when the city informed them that the estimated cost of moving a small house was $200,000 a mile, said Jill Scott, Santa Rosa’s real estate manager.

“It’s pretty steep,” she said, referring to the moving cost.

The city has been developing policies for the unusual process of selling a city property, though not the land itself, Scott said. Any deal is likely to include some kind of agreement to protect Santa Rosa from liability to damage related to moving the old cottage. It’s unclear whether Santa Rosa has ever carried out such a sale.

The city’s demolition contract also calls for knocking down a former liquor store the city acquired at the intersection of Farmers Lane and Fourth Street, making way for future improvements to the high-traffic junction. A restroom at Juilliard Park that has drawn complaints of prostitution, drug use and illegal camping also will be torn down, along with various other homes, barns, sheds, and garages.

Grant Bailey, an associate civil engineer with Santa Rosa, said staff members expected demolitions to start with properties on Meadow Lane, Walker Avenue and Lakeville Highway, where the city has been “experiencing some squatter issues.”

The city then plans to set its crosshairs on the former liquor store, an unused Sonoma Avenue home and the Juilliard Park restroom before knocking down some homes it owns in Roseland and on park property.

The contract with AFM Environmental of West Sacramento is for a base price of $511,000. City staff said the contract amount would be revised down to reflect the absence of the Howarth Park cottage demolition.

The council only approved the deal after batting down an appeal from Asbestos Management Group of Oakland, a rival bidder that said it could do the work for $520,000.

Asbestos Management Group argued that AFM Environmental’s bid contained a “major irregularity” related to billing for chain-link fencing and that the contractor lacked necessary licensing authority to do the work, according to city documents. City staff members deemed the irregularity to be “minor” and found that AFM was capable of carrying out the contract. The council agreed with city staff.

