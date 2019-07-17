Bernie Sanders defends 'Medicare for All' after criticism by Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders vigorously defended his signature "Medicare for All" proposal on Wednesday while hitting back at his critics who say his push amounts to both bad politics and bad policy.

The Vermont senator's speech came as the fight over how to best provide health care for Americans has become an animating focus of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The fight is pitting Sanders, with his push for a single payer system of health insurance, against former Vice President Joe Biden, who is embracing a so-called public option that would give people the option of retaining private coverage.

"The current debate over Medicare for All has nothing to do with health care. We are not in a debate about which health care system is working well or which is better," Sanders said at George Washington University. "What the debate that we are currently having in this campaign and all over this country has nothing to do with health care, but it has everything to do with the greed and profits of the health care industry."

Sanders also insisted that despite what some people may be hearing, coverage would actually increase under Medicare for All, not decrease. And he said that Medicare for All would end up reducing overall health care spending in the United States while lowering the number of uninsured and underinsured people.

"Medicare for All critics tell us that Americans just love their private insurance companies. You know what, I have never met one person that loves their insurance companies," Sanders said. "I have met many people that do love their doctors and their nurses, who have very good experiences in their hospitals, and what we do is to say you can go to those doctors, you can go to those hospitals, but you're not going to have to deal anymore with rip-off insurance companies."

Sanders also announced he plans to reject campaign donations from health insurance and pharmaceutical industry executives, lobbyists and political action committees, and he challenged other Democratic presidential candidates to do the same.

Slipping in some public polling and outraised by some of his 2020 opponents, Sanders has been increasingly willing to go on the offense against Biden on the issue of health care, though Sanders didn't mention the former vice president or any other candidate in his speech.

On Monday, Biden released a proposal to expand the Affordable Care Act , warning that it would be dangerous to eliminate it and replace it with Medicare for All. Biden's proposal would create a public option that would allow people to sign up for a government-run health system like Medicare if they were unhappy with private insurance.

This week in Iowa, where Biden pitched his plan to voters, he cautioned that a sudden transition of tens of millions of people to Medicare for All was "a little risky."

"Medicare goes away as you know it. All the Medicare you have is gone. It's a new Medicare system," Biden said at a presidential candidate forum held by the AARP. "It may be as good, you may like it as well, it may or may not, but the transition of dropping 300 million people on a totally new plan, I think is a little risky at this point."

He also raised the prospect that some people could see temporary gaps in coverage, a notion that Sanders has bristled at and called "obviously absurd."